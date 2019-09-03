AMD Firmware Update To Bring Boost Performance Optimizations

There has been a lot of talk recently of AMD Ryzen 3000 series processors reportedly not hitting their boost clock frequencies, whether stock coolers are adequate for hitting the boost frequencies, and other concerns around the boost behavior on these new Zen 2 processors. AMD issued a statement today they are rolling out a new BIOS/firmware update to help with boost clock frequency optimizations.AMD says they found a firmware situation that reduces boost frequency in some situations. They will be working with their motherboard partners to send out the updates providing these boost performance optimizations.AMD says more information will be available next week.