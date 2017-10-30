We've been expecting it to happen for weeks while indeed the hwmon pull request was indeed sent in today exposing AMD Ryzen / Threadripper / EPYC temperature reporting on Linux.
The patch to the existing k10temp Linux hwmon driver has been floating around since September for AMD Zen / Family 17h temperature reporting finally being in place. It was staged in hwmon-next and is now called for pulling into the just-opened Linux 4.15 merge window.
Guenter Roeck's hwmon 4.15 updates includes this long-awaited addition along with some other support additions and various clean-ups to this hardware monitoring kernel code. It's unfortunate to come only so many months after the original "Zen" processor debut, but great to finally see it in place for those concerned about CPU core temperature reporting under Linux.
2 Comments