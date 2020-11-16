AMD Zen1/Zen2/Zen3 PowerCap RAPL Support Queued For Linux 5.11
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 16 November 2020 at 03:36 AM EST. 1 Comment
AMD --
The work reported on back in October for RAPL PowerCap patches for AMD Zen CPUs from Zen 1 through Zen 3 are set to arrive with Linux 5.11 in early 2021.

This work led by Google engineers allow the AMD Family 17h/19h RAPL (Runtime Average Power Limiting) support within the Linux kernel's power-capping framework in the PowerCap driver.

Those unfamiliar with Linux's power-capping framework can see the kernel.org documentation. To user-space this provides a consistent interface for the power information now for both Intel/AMD processors.

Up to now the PowerCap driver has been Intel-only but extended by Google to support AMD CPUs in the form of Zen 1 and newer. This patch has the Zen 1 / Zen 2 support while a follow-up patch adds the support for Family 19h (Zen 3) given the MSRs are identical to the earlier Zen CPUs.

These patches have been queued into the Linux power management "-next" branch making them Linux 5.11 material for when that merge window opens in December.

Along related lines and for those not aware, Linux 5.8 added the "AMD_Energy" driver for exposing CPU energy information to user-space via the hardware monitoring (HWMON) interfaces. Though at the moment that driver does not yet support Zen 3 processors.
1 Comment
Related News
Many More AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Zen 3" Linux Benchmarks
AMD + IBM Team Up To Tackle Confidential Computing
AMD Renoir Running Smooth On Linux 5.10
AMD SoC PMC Driver Slated To Come With Linux 5.11
"Project X" - Pure Open-Source Coreboot Support On AMD Zen
RadeonSI Gallium3D Adds Support for EGL Protected Surfaces Using AMDGPU TMZ
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Is Working On Another Extension To Help In Direct3D-Over-Vulkan
Qt 6.0 Beta 4 Released
Experimental Linux Patches Allow User-Space Peer-To-Peer DMA Between NVMe Drives
Airlie: "Why Sharing Code With Windows Isn't Always A Win"
Debian 11 Picks Its Default Theme
Apple Releases M1-Powered Apple Silicon Macs, macOS Big Sur Releasing This Week
ASUS Offers First Motherboard Firmware Update Via LVFS+Fwupd For Linux Users
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Freezes Coming Up, Debian 13 To Be Trixie