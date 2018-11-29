Updated AMD Zen CPU Microcode Posted

AMD has just dropped a new Family 17h "Zen" microcode file for Linux users.
Just posted to the kernel mailing list is the latest CPU microcode file for Family 17h. Unfortunately there is no change-log/notes and obviously with it being binary-only there isn't anything to glean by itself.
Changes for Zen 2? Spectre-related security updates? Performance? Unfortunately no word yet, but I have fired off an inquiry to AMD to hopefully learn more about this first AMD 17h microcode update in six months. I wouldn't be surprised if it's pertaining to Zen 2 support considering the other recent open-source/Linux Zen 2 patches we've been seeing recently.
This new firmware should soon be available via the linux-firmware Git tree for then appearing on the various Linux distribution updates.
