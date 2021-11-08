AMD Shares Early Details Of Zen 4 Genoa, Bergamo

In addition to announcing Milan-X processors at the virtual Accelerated Data Center Premiere event, AMD just provided some new public details concerning next-generation Zen 4 processors.
The key takeaways from today's disclosures around the Zen 4 road-map include:
EPYC "Genoa" processors will feature up to 96 high performance Zen 4 cores with DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 support. Zen 4 as expected uses the TSMC 5nm process.
EPYC "Bergamo" is a high-core count compute engine designed for cloud-native workloads and other environments. Bergamo will feature up to 128 Zen 4 "C" cores. Bergamo will carry all of the same Genoa features like DDR5, PCIe 5.0, CXL 1.1, and more. Bergamo is socket-compatible with Genoa. The "Zen 4 C" is software-compatible with Zen 4 but with enhancements for cloud workloads and power efficiency enhancements.
Look for more information on Zen 4 desktop and server platforms in 2022 and the expected launch later in the year. Bergamo isn't expected until H1'2023.
