AMD Begins Teasing Zen 3 + RDNA 2 With Dates In October
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 9 September 2020
It's been widely expected AMD will launch their next-generation RDNA 2 graphics cards and Zen 3 processors in Q4 as they previously reported as well as leaks pointing to October reveal dates. Today the company is sharing actual dates for said announcements.

Via Twitter, AMD shared that "a new journey begins" for Zen 3 on October 8 while for RDNA 2 the date listed is October 28.


That's all for now but at least we have some dates to look forward to in learning more about Zen 3 and RDNA 2. This will likely be the dates for their virtual announcements while the ship dates for the new AMD products will likely be later on.
