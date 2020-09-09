AMD Begins Teasing Zen 3 + RDNA 2 With Dates In October

It's been widely expected AMD will launch their next-generation RDNA 2 graphics cards and Zen 3 processors in Q4 as they previously reported as well as leaks pointing to October reveal dates. Today the company is sharing actual dates for said announcements.Via Twitter , AMD shared that "a new journey begins" for Zen 3 on October 8 while for RDNA 2 the date listed is October 28.

That's all for now but at least we have some dates to look forward to in learning more about Zen 3 and RDNA 2. This will likely be the dates for their virtual announcements while the ship dates for the new AMD products will likely be later on.