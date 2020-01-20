AMD Zen 3 "Family 19h" Enablement Beginning With The Linux 5.6 Kernel
With the upcoming Linux 5.6 kernel cycle will be the first of many patches to come surrounding AMD Zen 3 "Family 19h" support.

So far there haven't been any AMD Family 19h patches to the Linux kernel besides k10temp driver support. But queued up ahead of the weekend were a couple changes relating to Zen3/19h beginning to collect in ras/core for the Linux 5.6 merge window kicking off in the next week or two.

That includes adding the Family 19h PCI IDs (0x1654 and 0x1653) for the amd_nb driver.

And within the AMD64 EDAC driver for error detection and correction it's extended the Family 17h code

There are also a few other patches for future-proofing the AMD EDAC/MCE Linux kernel code.

That's it for what we have seen so far. For those reporting this weekend and saying AMD released Zen 3 microcode in the Linux kernel, that is not the case.

As the AMD Zen 3 / Family 19h bring-up continues for Linux, we'll keep you up-to-date on the happenings.
