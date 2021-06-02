AMD Sends Out Linux Support Patches For "Yellow Carp" GPU
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 2 June 2021 at 01:20 PM EDT. 3 Comments
AMD Radeon open-source Linux graphics driver developers have sent out their initial support for the yet-to-be-released "Yellow Carp" RDNA graphics card.

Yellow Carp is a new GFX10/RDNA2 GPU that is yet to be released by AMD. The enablement comes in at another 215k lines of new AMDGPU kernel driver code but as usual the vast majority of that new code is auto-generated header files.

The 215k lines of code are spread out over 89 patches. I am still scanning through the patches but for the most part do follow existing GFX10 code paths like employed by the existing Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards.

One major addition is a new "DCN3.1" display core brought up as part of the Yellow Carp enablement. This is a new iteration of the Display Core Next 3 display block.

No other big surprises on my initial scan of the new code but looks like Yellow Carp might end up being a workstation GPU as did come across at least one SR-IOV reference in the new code.

The 89 patches can be seen here. Given the timing this Yellow Carp enablement will likely come to AMDGPU for the Linux 5.14 kernel.
