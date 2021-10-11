AMD Publishes New Linux Audio Driver Code For Yellow Carp / ACP6x Audio Co-Processor
11 October 2021
It was just with Linux 5.15 last month that AMD added a new audio driver for Van Gogh APUs sporting an ACP 5.x audio co-processor (ACP) while now a new driver has been posted for Yellow Carp / Rembrandt with it introducing new ACP 6.x audio co-processor IP.

AMD engineers have been busy the past few months bringing up "Yellow Carp" under Linux that appears at this point to be the Linux codename for the forthcoming Ryzen 6000 series "Rembrandt" APUs. On top of all the graphics driver work and other Linux kernel driver support patches so far, new audio code came out on Monday morning.

The set of 13 patches get Yellow Carp audio support working on Linux. With YC/Rembrandt there is now AMD Audio Co-Processor 6.x (ACP6x) engine support that needs to be enabled. With some 1,440 lines of new code while some of it is based on audio driver code going back to Renoir there is ACP6x support working with DMIC endpoint support.

Hopefully these patches will get reviewed timely and be in good shape for appearing in the 5.16 kernel to allow time for this audio driver support to work its way out prior to Rembrandt APUs appearing.
