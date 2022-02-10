AMD Expected To Complete Its Acquisition Of Xilinx Next Week
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 10 February 2022 at 08:15 AM EST. 6 Comments
AMD just announced that it has received approval from all necessary regulators to proceed with its acquisition of Xilinx.

Back in October 2020 AMD's acquisition of Xilinx was announced. While they hoped to close in Q4'2021, that draw into this quarter but now everything is all aligned that they should be closing on the deal next week.


AMD just issued a press release that it has received all necessary approvals for its proposed acquisition of Xilinx. Now having all the necessary governmental approvals, AMD expects the transaction to close on or about 14 February -- quite a Valentine's Day gift for AMD.

It will be very interesting to see how this plays out and hopefully will yield more Linux/open-source contributions. AMD and Xilinx have already been working on bringing ROCm to Xilinx FPGAs, as just one example of the Linux/open-source software impact.
