AMD Posts Open-Source Vulkan Driver Code For Vega 12 GPU

AMD developers have done their weekly code drop to their official open-source Linux Vulkan driver code. This week there are fixes while most interesting is initial support for the yet-to-launch Vega 12 graphics processor.This week's AMD Vulkan driver work includes:- A PAL optimizartion that should help MSAA anti-aliasing performance.- Support for the VK_EXT_conservative_rasterization Vulkan extension.- Some fixes to their LLVM-based Vulkan compiler.- Most excitingly of this week's code drop... Vega 12 support plumbed in through their Platform Abstraction Layer and LLVM Pipeline Compiler. This new driver code for Vega 12 doesn't reveal too much compared to what we have seen in past code drops enabling Vega 12 support.

For the most part, the Vega 12 enablement is just re-using existing GFX9/Vega12 code paths in the driver. The driver code for Vega 12 does confirm though that it is indeed quite cut-down compared to Vega 10, which some rumors have suggested it being a lower-end part:

From the other parts of the Linux driver stack, Vega 12 has already been queued into the kernel with Linux 4.17 AMDGPU DRM and also for RadeonSI Gallium3D since Mesa 18.1.