AMD Posts Patch Enabling Vega APU/GPU Support For Blender's HIP Backend
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 22 June 2022 at 05:41 AM EDT. 1 Comment
RADEON --
With the AMD Radeon "HIP" acceleration in Blender 3.2 with the Cycles back-end, an unfortunate early limitation is that this is limited to just AMD RDNA2 (Radeon RX 6000 series) graphics processors while prior generation RDNA1 GPUs have issues with some textures like those used in the benchmarks. This week though AMD did post a new patch for Blender enabling HIP support on Windows and Linux for Vega/GFX9 graphics.

On Monday a patch was posted for enabling Vega support with Blender's Cycles HIP back-end. This Vega/GFX9 support works for both discrete GPUs like the Radeon VII and WX9100 workstation card as well as the very common Vega-based AMD APUs. The patch works for both Windows and Linux although a new AMD HIP SDK is needed.

The patch makes changes for supporting 64-bit waves on pre-RDNA GPUs. Only GFX9/Vega is supported with this new patch and not any older Radeon GPUs. The patch is now awaiting review by Blender developers for mainlining. The hope is though to have this Vega HIP support in place for Blender 3.3 due out in September.


AMD engineers are still working on the Blender Cycles HIP RDNA1 problem but have no ETA yet on a resolution to that Radeon RX 5000 series support.

In case you missed it from last week, on Blender 3.2 under Linux see my AMD HIP vs. NVIDIA CUDA vs. NVIDIA OptiX render benchmarks. Also on the table for Blender 3.3 is likely seeing the oneAPI SYCL back-end for Intel GPU acceleration.
1 Comment
Related News
Rewritten NIR Code For Old Radeon "R600" Linux Driver Improves Performance In 2022
AMDVLK 2022.Q2.3 Vulkan Driver Released With Some Performance Optimizations
AMD Adds Radeon Memory Visualizer Support For Linux
AMD Lands A Number Of RadeonSI RDNA NGG Fixes Ahead Of RDNA3 Enabling
RADV Adds EXT_primitives_generated_query To Help Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan
Open-Source AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Preparing Mesh Shader Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Bizarre Case Of Zstd's Very Slow Performance On Arch Linux
GitLab Now The Main Development Platform For Wine
With A Few Lines Of Code, AMD's Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 5.20
Akamai Warns Of "Panchan" Linux Botnet That Leverages Golang Concurrency, Systemd
Canonical Continues Working On Ubuntu's Firefox Snap Performance
Linus Torvalds: Rust For The Kernel Could Possibly Be Merged For Linux 5.20
Raspberry Pi 4 V3D Open-Source Kernel Driver Support Slated For Linux 5.20
Hertzbleed Disclosed As New Family Of Side-Channel Attacks Affecting Intel + AMD