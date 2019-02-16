BACO Power Savings Support Comes To AMD's Vega 12

The latest addition to AMD's open-source Linux kernel driver is supporting BACO on Vega 12.
With the upcoming Linux 5.1 kernel cycle, BACO is enabled for Vega 10 and Vega 20. BACO is short for Bus Active, Chip Off as a low-power mode whereby most of the GPU is shut-off during idle periods in order to drastically cut the power consumption of the graphics card. BACO is also known as AMD ZeroCore Power mode.
With a new set of 6 patches, BACO support is added to the AMDGPU Linux driver for Vega 12. But given the timing of these patches, the BACO Vega 12 support isn't expected to land until the Linux 5.2 kernel cycle later in the year, not the upcoming 5.1 cycle where the power-savings BACO comes for Vega 10/20.
It's great seeing all of the work recently on the AMDGPU driver for improving the power efficiency/savings for getting this area on par with the Windows driver.
