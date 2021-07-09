AMD VanGogh APUs Get New Audio Driver For Linux

Since last year AMD has been working on VanGogh APU support for Linux initially with their graphics driver support and that has spread to other areas. It also turns out now that with VanGogh APUs will be a new Linux audio driver.
A new ASoC driver has been posted by AMD this week for the audio co-processor (ACP) on VanGogh. There is nearly two thousand lines of new code for this new "vangogh" driver providing support for the AMD ACP5x (ACP 5.x) audio block.
Details on the new ACP 5.x audio block with Van Gogh are light besides noting that there are now two I2S controllers supported.
The set of 12 patches bringing up this VanGogh audio driver for Linux can be found on the kernel mailing list.
VanGogh APUs are rumored to launch later this year as APUs comprised of Zen 2 CPU cores but featuring RDNA2 (Navi 2) graphics and rumored support for LPDDR5 memory.
Add A Comment