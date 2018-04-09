AMD Posts VP9 VA-API Video Acceleration For Gallium3D
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 9 April 2018 at 01:28 PM EDT. 11 Comments
Hitting the Mesa mailing list today from AMD developers are a set of twenty-two patches providing VP9 video acceleration support via the Gallium3D VA-API state tracker.

Before getting too excited though, this VP9 GPU-based video acceleration is just for "VCN" hardware. The only "Video Core Next" hardware out at the moment are the Raven Ridge APUs. With the next big Radeon discrete GPU launch though it should be safe to assume it will be VCN-based and thus with VP9 video support.

The thousand lines of new Gallium3D code get VP9 working with Profile0 and Profile2 videos on VCN hardware and should work with any players supporting VP9 VA-API.

The patches for now can be found on Mesa-dev but should end up in Mesa 18.1 Git soon enough.
