Canonical + DFI Pair Up For An "Industrial Pi" Powered By AMD & Ubuntu

Many will recall DFI motherboards from close to two decades ago for their wildly colored "LANParty" motherboards but in recent years the company has been focusing on IoT and industrial hardware where, of course, Linux has much relevance. DFI and Canonical today announced an AMD-powered Ubuntu-loaded "industrial Pi" single board computer.
With a footprint similar to the Raspberry Pi, the two companies announced the GHF51 and EC90A-GH single board computers making use of AMD Ryzen SoCs. The GHF51 makes use of an AMD Ryzen R1000 dual-core Zen SoC and intended for IoT applications. The board comes with either 4GB or 8GB of onboard DDR4 memory and up to 64GB of eMMC storage. This AMD single board computer from DFI is certified for use with Ubuntu Linux but can also be loaded with Windows 10.
The EC90A-GH is the single board computer within an industrial-grade chassis.
With Canonical's participation, the DFI devices can come with Ubuntu out-of-the-box and backed by Ubuntu 20.04 Long Term Support. More details for those interested via the Ubuntu blog.
8 Comments