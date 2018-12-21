AMD Rolling Out Two More Sub-$75 Zen + Vega 3 Processors
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 21 December 2018 at 10:35 AM EST.
AMD --
It's too late to get as a stocking stuffer, but AMD announced today that two more Athlon 200 series parts with two Zen cores and Vega 3 graphics.

At the start of the quarter, AMD announced the Athlon 200GE as a dual-core Zen part with SMT to provide four threads, a 3.2GHz clock frequency, and Vega 3 graphics while having a 35 Watt TDP... All for just $55 USD. You can see our Athlon 200GE Linux review. It's not all that bad if you are on an extremely tight budget or just want a very low-end, low-power modern CPU/APU.

Adding to the family is now the Athlon 220GE and 240GE. The Athlon 220GE at $65 USD retail is still a dual-core / quad-thread part with Vega 3 graphics but with a 3.4GHz clock speed... So $10 more for a 200MHz bump and sticking to the 35 Watt TDP. The Athlon 240GE meanwhile has a 3.5GHz clock speed for $75 USD while the other specs are similar to the rest of the Athlon 200 series line-up.


These new budget x86_64 processors will be available for ordering today but it doesn't look like they will ship until Q1. More details on the new chips at AMD.com.
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

