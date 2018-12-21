AMD Rolling Out Two More Sub-$75 Zen + Vega 3 Processors

It's too late to get as a stocking stuffer, but AMD announced today that two more Athlon 200 series parts with two Zen cores and Vega 3 graphics.
At the start of the quarter, AMD announced the Athlon 200GE as a dual-core Zen part with SMT to provide four threads, a 3.2GHz clock frequency, and Vega 3 graphics while having a 35 Watt TDP... All for just $55 USD. You can see our Athlon 200GE Linux review. It's not all that bad if you are on an extremely tight budget or just want a very low-end, low-power modern CPU/APU.
Adding to the family is now the Athlon 220GE and 240GE. The Athlon 220GE at $65 USD retail is still a dual-core / quad-thread part with Vega 3 graphics but with a 3.4GHz clock speed... So $10 more for a 200MHz bump and sticking to the 35 Watt TDP. The Athlon 240GE meanwhile has a 3.5GHz clock speed for $75 USD while the other specs are similar to the rest of the Athlon 200 series line-up.
These new budget x86_64 processors will be available for ordering today but it doesn't look like they will ship until Q1. More details on the new chips at AMD.com.
