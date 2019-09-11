AMD "Trusted Memory Zone" Encrypted vRAM Support Coming To Their Linux GPU Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 11 September 2019 at 09:39 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
AMD Trusted Memory Zone support is a new feature being worked on for their open-source graphics driver that works in conjunction with the graphics hardware for being able to encrypt portions of the video memory.

Trusted Memory Zone (TMZ) support appears to be present going back to the original Vega graphics processors but this is the first time we're seeing it implemented on the Linux side. Trusted Memory Zone protects the contents of TMZ'ed pages from being read by the CPU (non-GPU) clients and fend off writes to the protected pages. AMD TMZ support is being used to offer secure buffer object support on Linux.

The Linux kernel driver will expose buffer object level protection and expose a new "encrypted" flag to user-space with the GEM memory management ioctl for allocating memory with the secure buffer TMZ bit in the PTE set. Only trusted blocks within the GPU (graphics, SDMA, VCN engines) are able to decrypt the encrypted data. Volleyed today were the AMDGPU kernel driver patches for this Trusted Memory Zone support while the user-space libdrm patches and the rest are coming.

The kernel portion is up for review here. Ultimately the support will be available out-of-the-box on supported GPUs, but for now it's hidden behind the amdgpu.tmz= module parameter until the support is completely baked. Due to the timing, the AMD TMZ support will land in Linux 5.5 at the earliest.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
AMD Linux Improvements Pending Around FreeSync Low Frame Rate Compensation
Another Navi 14 Workstation GPU Patch Turns Up For "Pro-XLM"
Vega-Based Renoir APU Has The Same VCN Video Encode/Decode Block As Navi
Navi 14 Will Work Its Way Into A Workstation Graphics Card
AMD Working On Better Page Fault Handling For Navi / Vega GPUs
AMD Renoir APUs Bringing "DCN 2.1" Display Engine
Popular News This Week
Google Releases Android 10 With "Vulkan Everywhere", Privacy Improvements
Facebook Engineer Proposing New Slab Memory Controller For Linux - Saves Lots Of RAM
Firefox 69 Gearing Up For Release With Linux Performance Improvements
Intel's Open-Source VP9 Video Encoder Just Scored A Massive ~3x Performance Boost
Visual Studio Code Has Surprisingly Huge Linux Use & Other Developer Metrics
USB 4.0 "USB4" Specification Published