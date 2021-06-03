AMD Teasing 8 June Launch Event For New Radeon Card

Following this week's big AMD keynote at the virtual Computex 2021, AMD just sent out emails teasing another launch event coming next week.
On 8 June they are teasing a "big" launch event. They also included a brief video to hype up the event.
The teaser is focused on a graphics card with a blue shroud and six video outputs... Likely to be a new Radeon PRO card.
At least if it's a new Radeon PRO card based on RDNA2, that increases the chances that perhaps they will finally be introducing official and full RDNA/RDNA2 support to the ROCm compute stack in short order.
Stay tuned for 8 June!
