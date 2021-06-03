AMD Teasing 8 June Launch Event For New Radeon Card
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 3 June 2021 at 04:46 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Following this week's big AMD keynote at the virtual Computex 2021, AMD just sent out emails teasing another launch event coming next week.

On 8 June they are teasing a "big" launch event. They also included a brief video to hype up the event.


The teaser is focused on a graphics card with a blue shroud and six video outputs... Likely to be a new Radeon PRO card.

At least if it's a new Radeon PRO card based on RDNA2, that increases the chances that perhaps they will finally be introducing official and full RDNA/RDNA2 support to the ROCm compute stack in short order.

Stay tuned for 8 June!
