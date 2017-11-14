AMD Stoney Ridge Audio Supported By Linux 4.15
14 November 2017
The sound driver changes have been submitted for the Linux 4.15 kernel and includes finally supporting AMD Stoney Ridge hardware.

Takashi Iwai of SUSE today sent in the sound updates for the Linux 4.15 kernel window. The noteworthy mentions are a new AC97 bus implementation and AMD Stoney platform support. There was alos some hardening work of USB audio drivers, cleanups to the Intel ASoC platform code, and a variety of other low-level changes.

AMD Stoney Ridge audio platform support is finally enabled with Linux 4.15. Stoney Ridge was AMD's 2016 APU architecture with Excavator CPU cores and Volcanic Islands class graphics. These APUs were a step above Carrizo and included the A6/A9-9200/9400 line-up as well as the E2-9000 series. These Stoney audio patches have been floating around on the mailing lists for a while now but with Linux 4.15 appear to be all wired up. I haven't yet seen any sound patches regarding Raven Ridge or if all of that will be handled via AMDGPU DC.

Details on all the sound subsystem changes for Linux 4.15 via this pull request.
