AMD Smart Access Memory / Resizable BAR On Linux Still Ripe For Improvement
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 13 December 2020 at 09:52 AM EST. 12 Comments
RADEON --
Following Mesa 21.0 beginning to see AMD Smart Access Memory optimizations, I ran some benchmarks looking at the current state of S.A.M. / Resizable BAR support on Linux with Radeon graphics.

As has been outlined previously, the Linux kernel has actually supported resizable BAR for a while (or Smart Access Memory as referred to by AMD) while on the user-space driver side just this past week with Mesa 21.0 did we begin seeing the mentioned RadeonSI improvements. Details on verifying if Resizable BAR support is enabled on Linux can be found via this forum thread.

This week there's also been some separate Linux AMDGPU patches to improve BAR resizing but not yet found in any released kernel nor queued for 5.11. "This patch series improves the existing BAR resizing support in amdgpu. By default, it will attempt to resize BAR0 for each dGPU present to cover the VRAM, falling back to smaller sizes if necessary, e.g. if there's not enough address space remaining or support for the size is not advertised. Basic boot-time (or module load time) options to control this resizing are implemented: one to control whether resizing is done (and whether the advertised BAR sizes are ignored) and one to control the maximum BAR size (where the size would be increased). At present, these are coarse; they apply to all dGPUs driven by amdgpu."


With Mesa 21.0 after the RadeonSI patches landed and when using Linux 5.10-rc6 on the kernel side, I ran some quick benchmarks looking at the resizable BAR support on Linux with various OpenGL and Vulkan games. This was with the Ryzen 9 5950X running on the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR VIII HERO WiFi motherboard where with the latest BIOS update makes it very prominent to toggle resizable BAR support.

For many OpenGL/Vulkan games on the few AMD Radeon graphics cards tested there was barely any performance difference at this time, but some uplift for a few Linux games:





Will be around with more benchmarks once the AMD Smart Access Memory support settles down with any further optimizations to come. If you have been trying it out on Linux, be sure to comment on this article in the forums with your experiences as it appears the AMD open-source developers are still looking for more testing/feedback.
12 Comments
Related News
AMD AOMP 11.12 Released For OpenMP Offloading To Radeon GPUs
AMD Adding Experimental Video Mode Optimization To FreeSync
AMD Has Some Last Minute Updates For The AMDGPU Driver In Linux 5.11
AMD Opens Up The Code To Its Radeon Memory Visualizer
AMD Publishes RDNA 2 ISA Documentation
Radeon SDMA Support Is Deemed Too Buggy That It's Dropped From Open-Source Driver
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
CentOS 8 Ending Next Year To Focus Shift On CentOS Stream
Cyberpunk 2077 Can Run On Linux With Steam Play's Proton 5.13-4
ZaReason Linux PC Vendor Closes After More Than A Decade Of Selling Linux Hardware
The AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Continue To Impress On Linux
The 10 Most Interesting Features Of Linux 5.10
AMD Provides A CPU-Based HIP Implementation For When Lacking A GPU
SiFive's RISC-V HiFive Unmatched Upgraded To Ship With 16GB Of RAM
Google's Fuchsia Open-Source OS To Begin Accepting Community Contributions