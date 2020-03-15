While a lot of feature work has been building up for Linux 5.7 in various subsystem development repositories ahead of the merge window in a few weeks, one of the big driver additions many users have been clamoring for isn't yet queued. The AMD Sensor Fusion Hub open-source driver for Linux appears stalled pending more reviews from upstream developers.
Back in January AMD published the long awaited Sensor Fusion Hub support for Linux that AMD Linux laptop customers have been after since 2018. The Sensor Fusion Hub (SFH) driver is needed for supporting various laptop sensors like the accelerometer and gyroscope. The amd-sfh-hid driver is similar to Intel's Sensor Hub that has seen Linux support from the start for supporting the sensors on various Intel-powered laptops.
A second revision to the AMD SFH Linux driver was posted at the end of January but didn't make it for the Linux 5.6 kernel cycle.
In February the third and latest version of the AMD SFH Linux driver was posted following upstream code review.
Sadly, while the Linux 5.7 merge window is just a few weeks away, this driver isn't queued yet via the IIO tree.
Last week the AMD developer involved reached out on the Linux-IIO mailing list to try to find out the status and/or encourage any remaining code review. So far though no response or queuing of this driver that is important to AMD Linux laptop users.
Hopefully we'll see this driver still get picked up by the IIO maintainers in time for Linux 5.7, especially with the AMD Ryzen 4000 "Renoir" laptops starting to appear in the days ahead and many of them likely employing Sensor Fusion Hub functionality.
Add A Comment