AMD Finally Publishes Sensor Fusion Hub Driver For Linux

One of the missing features for those with AMD Ryzen laptops has been the lack of a Sensor Fusion Hub driver that is needed for supporting the accelerometer and gyroscopic sensors for the display and related laptop sensor functionality. This week AMD finally posted patches for a Sensor Fusion Hub Linux driver.
Going back to 2018 have been requests for Sensor Fusion Hub support on Linux and AMD confirmed last year they were working on a driver they hoped to have ready during summer 2019. This week we were finally greeted by this driver.
AMD's Sandeep Singh posted the new amd-sfh-hid driver for supporting the Sensor Fusion Hub HID-based driver. This driver communicates with the MP2 processor, which was wired up back in Linux 5.2. The AMD Sensor Fusion Hub is akin to the Intel Sensor Hub that has been supported since it first premiered within Intel mobile devices.
The AMD Sensor Fusion Hub Linux driver patches for now are on linux-iio. If the patches are reviewed quickly enough, there's still time for hopefully seeing the AMD SFH driver premiere in Linux 5.6. This driver amounts to just under 2,500 lines of code.
