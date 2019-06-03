AMD Licensing RDNA Graphics IP To Samsung For Smartphones & More
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 3 June 2019 at 09:27 AM EDT. 30 Comments
AMD --
AMD today announced a new licensing deal with Samsung around low-power, high-performance graphics technologies.

AMD is licensing to Samsung "custom graphics IP based on the recently announced, highly-scalable RDNA graphics architecture to Samsung for use in mobile devices, including smartphones, and other products that complement AMD product offerings."

Basic details were shared today via this press release.

Given Samsung's Linux/Android usage, it will be interesting to see the driver support evolve likely based off AMD's existing open-source graphics driver stack and with time should ultimately provide a look at how close their RDNA graphics will be to the Radeon hardware itself, assuming Samsung doesn't close up their Linux driver bits.
