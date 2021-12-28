AMD Smart Trace Buffer Support Is Ready For Linux 5.17
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 28 December 2021 at 12:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
AMD Smart Trace Buffer "STB" support is ready for the upcoming Linux 5.17 kernel cycle.

AMD Smart Trace Buffer is an APU/SoC feature for helping to isolate failures on the SoC by analyzing the last feature the system was utilizing when hitting a failure. AMD STB runs transparently in the background and a trace is then stored into the SoC for newer AMD hardware supporting this functionality. The Smart Trace Buffer trace after a hardware failure can then be read by the user via a DebugFS interface.

The code enablement patches don't make clear all what hardware is covered by AMD STB currently, but from other code hits point to it being supported in at least current generation Cezanne SoCs.

On the Radeon graphics side, initial STB support is ready for Linux 5.17 while also for this next kernel release the AMD PMC driver has integrated STB support.


This patch now in the platform-drivers-x86 for-next branch adds AMD Smart Trace Buffer support to its power management controller (PMC) driver.

The Linux 5.17 merge window is formally opening up in January while that stable kernel release should happen around the end of March.
