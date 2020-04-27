The new spi-amd driver looks like it could make its debut in Linux 5.8.
Published earlier this month was an SPI controller driver for AMD SoCs. This 333 lines of code driver enables Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) support for AMD SoCs with the "AMDI0061" device.
Sent out this weekend was the latest AMD SPI driver code. Mark Brown who oversees the upstream SPI area already commented that the V2 driver now looks good. So assuming no further objections are raised, this new AMD driver will quite likely end up in the Linux 5.8 cycle this summer. Nothing too exciting about the driver itself: just supporting SPI with FIFO transfers on relevant SoCs.
Meanwhile on other AMD awaited Linux drivers there isn't anything new to report yet on the Sensor Fusion Hub driver in development for laptops nor any CPPC / Schedutil AMD update, but hopefully we'll still see work on these drivers in the near-term.
