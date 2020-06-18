AMD SMM Callout Privilege Escalation Bug Disclosed For APUs

AMD has made public "SMM Callout Privilege Escalation" or more formally CVE-2020-12890 as an AGESA vulnerability that could lead to arbitrary code execution on APUs.
The SMM Callout Privilege Escalation impacts mobile/embedded AMD APUs that could lead to arbitrary code execution undetected by the operating system. Affected hardware was launched between 2016 and 2019. AMD is shipping updated AGESA to motherboard vendors for mitigating the issue. Updated AGESA should be out for most systems before the end of the month.
More details on the AMD SMM Callout Privilege Escalation bug via AMD product security.
