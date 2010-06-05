Earlier this month AMD finally published their Sensor Fusion Hub driver for Linux to improve the Ryzen laptop support. That new "SFH" driver hasn't been queued as part of any Linux 5.6 pull request but a second version of the driver did make it out this week.
The AMD Sensor Fusion Hub support has been long awaited and is needed for supporting the accelerometer/gyroscopic sensors on Ryzen laptops among other functionality. There have been requests for supporting the Sensor Fusion Hub on Linux going back to 2018.
With the AMD-SFH-HID version two, various issues raised during the first round of review were addressed. Some warnings were also cleared up from build testing and the Smatch static analyzer. The v2 patches for testing can be found here.
Given the timing of the Sensor Fusion Hub driver publishing, it's an uphill battle if it's to get into Linux 5.6 but more than likely will be ready for Linux 5.7. We're approaching the midway point of the Linux 5.6 merge window and while it could be a late addition for 5.6 since AMD-SFH-HID is for supporting new hardware with low risk to breaking anything for existing users, kernel maintainers often opt to diver new drivers to the next cycle... But we'll see how it plays out soon enough, at least this driver is finally out there.
