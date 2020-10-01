AMD Sends Out Latest SFH Linux Driver Patches

It was in January that AMD finally published an open-source Linux driver for their Sensor Fusion Hub used by AMD Ryzen laptops for various sensor functionality. As we approach the end of the year this driver still hasn't been mainlined yet but a new revision was sent out on Friday.
Friday marked the eighth revision to the AMD "SFH" Linux kernel driver patches for supporting the sensor functionality on many Ryzen laptops. This was the first revision to the driver since the prior patches were sent out in August. This new version has cosmetic code changes, adds the initialization code within the probe function, and other code changes but seemingly nothing too major.
AMD SFH provides similar functionality to Intel's longstanding ISH sensor hub driver for Linux. The AMD SFH v8 driver patches can be found on the kernel mailing list. So far no review comments so we'll monitor and see if this driver is now deemed in an acceptable state for mainlining via the IIO area and whether it can still squeeze into the imminent Linux 5.10 cycle.
1 Comment