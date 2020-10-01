AMD Sends Out Latest SFH Linux Driver Patches
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 10 October 2020 at 08:49 AM EDT. 1 Comment
AMD --
It was in January that AMD finally published an open-source Linux driver for their Sensor Fusion Hub used by AMD Ryzen laptops for various sensor functionality. As we approach the end of the year this driver still hasn't been mainlined yet but a new revision was sent out on Friday.

Friday marked the eighth revision to the AMD "SFH" Linux kernel driver patches for supporting the sensor functionality on many Ryzen laptops. This was the first revision to the driver since the prior patches were sent out in August. This new version has cosmetic code changes, adds the initialization code within the probe function, and other code changes but seemingly nothing too major.

AMD SFH provides similar functionality to Intel's longstanding ISH sensor hub driver for Linux. The AMD SFH v8 driver patches can be found on the kernel mailing list. So far no review comments so we'll monitor and see if this driver is now deemed in an acceptable state for mainlining via the IIO area and whether it can still squeeze into the imminent Linux 5.10 cycle.
1 Comment
Related News
AMD Reportedly In Talks To Acquire Xilinx
AMD Ryzen 5000 Series (Zen 3) Linux Expectations - Should Be Good But No "Znver3" Compiler Yet
AMD RAPL PowerCap Patches Updated For Linux - Now Include Family 19h (Zen 3)
AMD Sends Out Initial Linux Graphics Driver Support For The "Green Sardine"
AMD Announces Ryzen/Athlon 3000 C-Series For Chromebooks
Linux 5.10 Adding Support For AMD Zen 3 CPU Temperature Monitoring
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Mesa Developers Discuss The Possibility Of Rust Graphics Driver Code
KDE Begins Landing "Breeze Evolution" Refresh For Default Theme
Steam On Linux Ticks Closer To 1.0%, AMD CPUs Now Power A Third Of Linux Gaming Systems
The Failed OUYA Game Console Seeing Work For Mainline Linux Kernel Support
Python 3.9 Released With Multi-Processing Improvements, New Parser
Linux 5.10 Will Be Able To Hibernate + Resume Much Faster
EXT4 Has A Big Optimization For Linux 5.10 For File Overwrites
RADV's ACO Back-End Can Be A Massive Win For Vulkan Compute - Not Just Gaming