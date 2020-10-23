AMD SFH Driver To Land With Linux 5.11 For Better Ryzen Laptop Handling In 2021
It was sadly too late for squeezing into the current Linux 5.10 merge window but it looks like for Linux 5.11 in early 2021 the AMD Sensor Fusion Hub "SFH" driver will make its long awaited debut.

The AMD SFH driver is similar to the long-standing Intel ISH driver for supporting the sensor hub on modern laptops. The AMD SFH support is needed for laptops bearing gyroscopic sensors and other capabilities.

Back in January AMD finally published the Sensor Fusion Hub Linux driver for supporting the Ryzen laptops of recent years. With time the driver was revised to address various feedback but wasn't quick to get picked up for mainline and at times several weeks passing between code revisions.

But earlier this month we saw AMD SFH up to its eighth version with hopes of it being mainlined soon. It looks like now with the latest code the support is in good standing for mainline inclusion.


While before it was talked about for introducing it via the IIO subsystem pull, created yesterday via the HID subsystem was for-5.11/amd-sfh-hid. The thousand plus lines of new code is now staging in the HID area until the Linux 5.11 cycle kicks off at the end of the year for finally offering this sensor functionality with Ryzen laptops. Functionality varies based on the laptop but the driver supports the SFH accelerometer, gyro, magnetometer, and ambient light sensor.
