AMD SEV/SEV-ES Local Migration Support Patches For Linux

Google engineers have prepared a set of Linux kernel patches allowing for AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) / SEV-ES encrypted state to allow for local migration support of these encrypted virtual machines on the same host.Local migration of VMs allow for moving the guest to a new user-space VMM within the same host such as when upgrading/changing its resources or other alterations to the virtual machine but short of remote migration to a different host.With Secure Encrypted Virtualization on EPYC processors isolating the VMs from the hypervisor with encrypted memory and SEV-ES also protecting the CPU register state, VM migration support requires special handling. In particular, the proper and secure passing of SEV metadata from the old to new VMM.