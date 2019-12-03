AMD Launches Ryzen V1000/R1000 Embedded Processors For Small Form Factor PCs

AMD today announced the Ryzen V1000 and Ryzen R1000 series embedded processors intended for mini PCs and other small form factor PCs.
These embedded processors are based on Zen CPU cores (sadly not Zen 2) and Vega graphics into a SoC solution ranging from 6 to 54 Watts.
More details on these new AMD Ryzen embedded SoCs can be found via AMD.com.
The folks at OnLogic are among the vendors announcing new mini PCs built around the Ryzen Embedded parts. The ML100G-40 and MC510-40 are these new PCs to begin shipping next month. Given our successes with the OnLogic Karbon 300 and Karbon 700, these AMD OnLogic boxes should be quite interesting and well built.
