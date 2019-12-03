AMD Launches Ryzen V1000/R1000 Embedded Processors For Small Form Factor PCs
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 3 December 2019 at 09:36 AM EST. 8 Comments
AMD --
AMD today announced the Ryzen V1000 and Ryzen R1000 series embedded processors intended for mini PCs and other small form factor PCs.

These embedded processors are based on Zen CPU cores (sadly not Zen 2) and Vega graphics into a SoC solution ranging from 6 to 54 Watts.

More details on these new AMD Ryzen embedded SoCs can be found via AMD.com.


The folks at OnLogic are among the vendors announcing new mini PCs built around the Ryzen Embedded parts. The ML100G-40 and MC510-40 are these new PCs to begin shipping next month. Given our successes with the OnLogic Karbon 300 and Karbon 700, these AMD OnLogic boxes should be quite interesting and well built.
8 Comments
Related News
AMD IOMMU Driver Reworked For Linux 5.5
Threadripper 3970X Performing Better On Windows Relative To Linux - Thanks To Microsoft Or Zen 2?
AMD's TEE Driver For Loading "Trusted Applications" On Their Secure Processor Under Linux
The Workaround To Boot Linux On AMD Threadripper 3960X/3970X Systems
AMD's Athlon 3000G Processor Begins Shipping At $49 USD
Intel's Assembler Changes For JCC Erratum Are Not Hurting AMD
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Threadripper 3970X Performing Better On Windows Relative To Linux - Thanks To Microsoft Or Zen 2?
Linux 5.4 Kernel Released With exFAT Support, Faster Radeon Graphics, New Hardware
It's That Time Of The Year For The Annual Phoronix Premium Sale To Show Your Support
Systemd 244 Released With New Init System Features For Black Friday
EXT4 For Linux 5.5 Sees New Improvements For This Mature File-System
Raspberry Pi 4 Thermal Performance Is Improving With New Firmware
Canonical Formulates The 32-Bit Support Strategy For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
CentOS Working To Increase Transparency, Revamp Branding