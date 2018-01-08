AMD Cuts Ryzen Prices, Confirms New Hardware, New Ryzen CPUs With Vega

While Intel announced their new CPUs with Radeon Vega M graphics, AMD had a host of announcements on their own for getting CES 2018 started with some excitement.
- First up, AMD is slashing prices on many of their Ryzen desktop processors. For example, the Threadripper 1900X is droping from $549 to $449, the Ryzen 7 1800X from $499 to $349, Ryzen 7 1700X from $399 to $309, and smaller discounts on the lower-end Ryzen 5 CPUs. Especially at the high-end, these new permanent price cuts are quite significant.
- AMD also announced the Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 2400G that will begin shipping 12 February. These 65 Watt Ryzen desktop CPUs also feature onboard Radeon graphics. The 2200G has Vega graphics with 8 compute units while the Ryzen 5 2400G has 11 compute units and its Vega GPU clock speeds up to 1250MHz.
- AMD confirms Zen 12nm processors are now sampling.
- The "Zen 2" design is considered complete.
- AMD has a working 7nm AMD product that is a GPU built for machine learning.
- AMD X470 and B450 motherboards will begin hitting the market in April.
- AMD will be issuing a Radeon Software driver update to introduce HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate support for Radeon RX graphics cards. (Hopefully Linux driver support too via AMDGPU DC.)
