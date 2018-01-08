AMD Cuts Ryzen Prices, Confirms New Hardware, New Ryzen CPUs With Vega
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 8 January 2018 at 05:37 AM EST. 18 Comments
AMD --
While Intel announced their new CPUs with Radeon Vega M graphics, AMD had a host of announcements on their own for getting CES 2018 started with some excitement.

- First up, AMD is slashing prices on many of their Ryzen desktop processors. For example, the Threadripper 1900X is droping from $549 to $449, the Ryzen 7 1800X from $499 to $349, Ryzen 7 1700X from $399 to $309, and smaller discounts on the lower-end Ryzen 5 CPUs. Especially at the high-end, these new permanent price cuts are quite significant.

- AMD also announced the Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 2400G that will begin shipping 12 February. These 65 Watt Ryzen desktop CPUs also feature onboard Radeon graphics. The 2200G has Vega graphics with 8 compute units while the Ryzen 5 2400G has 11 compute units and its Vega GPU clock speeds up to 1250MHz.

- AMD confirms Zen 12nm processors are now sampling.

- The "Zen 2" design is considered complete.

- AMD has a working 7nm AMD product that is a GPU built for machine learning.

- AMD X470 and B450 motherboards will begin hitting the market in April.

- AMD will be issuing a Radeon Software driver update to introduce HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate support for Radeon RX graphics cards. (Hopefully Linux driver support too via AMDGPU DC.)

More information at AMD.com.
18 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
AMD Did NOT Disable Branch Prediction With A Zen Microcode Update
AMD PSP Affected By Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
For Now At Least AMD CPUs Are Also Reported As "Insecure"
There's One Big Feature Left For The Radeon Linux Driver Left To Tackle In 2018
AMD Pushes Out Their First Post-Release Update Of AMDVLK/XGL
The Most-Viewed AMD/Radeon Linux Stories Of 2017
Popular News
Features To Look Forward To With LLVM / Clang 6.0
Dell Rolls Out New XPS 13 Laptop For 2018
Linux Gaming Performance Doesn't Appear Affected By The x86 PTI Work
For Now At Least AMD CPUs Are Also Reported As "Insecure"
Linux Will End Up Disabling x86 PTI For AMD Processors - Update: Now Disabled
systemd Breached One Million Lines Of Code In 2017