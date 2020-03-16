AMD Ryzen 9 4900H Mobile Processor Announced For Top-End Laptop Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 16 March 2020 at 09:20 AM EDT.
AMD today announced the Ryzen 9 4900H as their new top-end Zen 2 mobile processor for notebooks.

The AMD Ryzen 9 4900H is an eight-core / sixteen thread part with a 3.3GHz base frequency and 4.4GHz boost clock. This Renoir processor comes with a 45 Watt TDP given its 8c/16t setup and high clock frequencies.

Coming in below the Ryzen 9 4900H in the H-series is the Ryzen 7 4800H as an 8c/16t 2.9/4.2GHz part as well as the Ryzen 5 4600H at 6c/12t 3.0/4.0GHz configuration. All of these H-series parts have a 45 Watt TDP and 12MB cache.


This mobile processor will begin appearing in devices this spring. More details on AMD.com.

Once AMD Renoir laptops are available in the US, I intend to pick up one for benchmarking given that the Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors are looking quite competitive against Intel. If you are interested in seeing the AMD mobile Linux benchmarks please consider joining Phoronix Premium or making a PayPal tip to help make this testing possible and to ideally allow for a more interesting Renoir laptop rather than just the cheapest unit available.
