AMD Ryzen 9 3900X SMT Linux Performance Benchmarks
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 1 August 2019 at 09:07 AM EDT. 5 Comments
AMD --
For those wondering what the SMT performance impact is for new Zen 2 processors, here are some tests done using a Ryzen 9 3900X with Ubuntu Linux when testing at the default 12-core / 24-threads and then again when disabling SMT to look at just the twelve physical cores.

A few premium supporters wrote in recently wondering how the SMT performance looks on Linux for the new AMD CPUs and if it differs at all from Windows' SMT performance. Besides the recent Windows vs. Linux Ryzen 9 3900X benchmarks I haven't done a cross-OS SMT comparison yet, but here are some side-by-side tests looking at Ubuntu when toggling SMT from the BIOS.

Obviously toggling SMT was the only change made during this round of Linux benchmarking via the Phoronix Test Suite.

For a mix of different workloads from dozens of benchmarks, the geometric mean of all the results was boosted by just 4% with SMT.

When looking at some of the extremes, in many of the highly-threaded workloads there were significant gains to find out of the Ryzen 9 3900X with SMT. But in some of the multi-threaded tests when becoming over-subscribed the performance did suffer. Interestingly Intel's MKL-DNN math kernel library was one of the workloads suffering the most from SMT.

Those wanting to dig through all of the numbers can do so via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
Linux k10temp Support Pending For AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Processors
Linux 5.2/5.3 Kernel Performance On The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
GCC 10 Compiler Picks Up New Scheduler Model & Cost Tables For AMD Zen 2 Processors
ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR VIII HERO Testing On Ubuntu 18.04 Linux
AMD Picasso Support For Coreboot Appears Finally Ready
AMD Releases BIOS Fix To Motherboard Partners For Booting Newer Linux Distributions
Popular News This Week
DragonFlyBSD Replacing Their 48-Core Opteron Infrastructure With Ryzen 9 3900X CPUs
Linux 5.2/5.3 Kernel Performance On The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
Sailfish OS 3.1 Released As Jolla's Biggest Update In A Year
Linux's 32-Bit Kernel Has Been Buggy Since Being Mitigated For Meltdown
Alibaba Crafts A 16-Core RISC-V Chip @ 2.5GHz
Razer's Linux Laptop Plans Appear To Have Been Mothballed