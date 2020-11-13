Many More AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Zen 3" Linux Benchmarks

Over the past week we have published our Linux performance reviews of the Ryzen 5 5600X, Ryzen 7 5800X, and Ryzen 9 5900X + 5950X "Zen 3" processors. For as much data that has been available in those reviews, here is even more data accumulating thanks to the open-source Phoronix Test Suite and OpenBenchmarking.org. Thousands of data points are building up for these very exciting AMD Zen 3 desktop processors.
Since the initial reviews on Phoronix I continue running more benchmarks on the AMD Zen 3 CPUs on Ubuntu 20.10 and in other hardware/software configurations -- both for future Phoronix articles and also just running more benchmarks to explore more areas of these new AMD CPUs. All of that public benchmarking funnels into OpenBenchmarking.org. Other sites using the Phoronix Test Suite and opting to upload their results like L1 Techs to OpenBenchmarking.org and other early Ryzen 5000 owners lucky enough to buy the CPUs already have also begun uploading their results as well.
So thanks to sufficient data accumulating in areas where deemed statistically significant, more insights can be learned from the OpenBenchmarking.org pages for those eyeing the Ryzen 5000 series.
There are the search pages for the Ryzen 5 5600X, Ryzen 7 5800X, Ryzen 9 5900X, and Ryzen 9 5950X processors. From there you can view the lscpu/cpuinfo outputs on those parts as well as seeing percentile rankings for how these processors rank relevant to all of the other matching data on OpenBenchmarking.org where statistically significant. So like shown above you can easily see which workloads Zen 3 is offering smashing results on and other areas where there is room for improvement -- granted the percentile rankings also take into account server CPUs and other multi-socket solutions, etc. In any case, these Zen 3 CPUs are at the top of the stack for many of the benchmarks.
By navigating to individual test profile pages you can also have a look at how various Zen 3 processors rank for particular workloads... Take for instance the Linux kernel build performance, x265, eSpeak-NG, neural network benchmarks, and the hundreds of other test profiles. For most test profiles there is already enough statistically significant data on the Ryzen 5000 series that you should begin seeing the results listed.
With all the aggregated results, you can also slice and dice the data by looking at particular CPUs directly. Such as the Ryzen 5600X vs. 5800X vs. 5900X vs. 5950X. From there you can look at how the results compare to other processors where there is enough statistically, significant and matching data. All the results listed are backed by multiple data points and the other existing. From those component pages you can also put in your own local pricing information for the selected processors and see the performance-per-dollar graphs.
There is plenty of fun and interesting data to explore like Ryen 9 5900X vs. Core i9 10900K in 262 different tests, 5900X vs. 3900X vs. 2700X vs. 1800X in 66+ tests, and much more so go forth and explore the mass amount of open-source Linux benchmarking data available on OpenBenchmarking.org.
For those running the Phoronix Test Suite on your own systems, for test configurations where there is enough data accumulated on these new processors their data should begin appearing too if you are connected to the Internet and have the OB auto comparison functionality enabled.
Some other interesting Ryzen 5000 series Linux comparisons are also coming up on Phoronix over the weeks ahead from compiler benchmarking to Linux distribution comparisons.
As always, let me know of any OpenBenchmarking.org feature requests as continually adding new functionality for PTS/OB. Given the minimal ads on OpenBenchmarking.org, if you appreciate the resource you can also show your support by joining Phoronix Premium or PayPal tip as ultimately premium members also allow me to spend more time working on that code too when not busy with Phoronix.com content.
2 Comments