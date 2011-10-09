AMD Launches Ryzen 4000 APUs - But Only For Pre-Built PCs / OEMs
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 21 July 2020 at 09:06 AM EDT. 21 Comments
AMD --
AMD today officially revealed their Renoir-based Ryzen 4000 APUs. Unfortunately though for enthusiasts, at least for now these APUs are just available for pre-built systems and OEMs.

At a later date these new APUs will be available for retail/DIY. The top-end model announced today is the Ryzen 7 4700G with 8 cores / 16 threads and a boost frequency up to 4.4GHz and 3.6GHz base clock. The Ryzen 7 4700G has just a 12MB L3 cache and a 65 Watt TDP. The line-up ranges from the Ryzen 3 4300GE at the bottom end with 4 cores / 8 threads and 6 graphics cores on a 35 Watt combined TDP up through the Ryzen 7 4700GE as another 35 Watt part while having 8c/16t on a 3.1GHz base frequency and 4.3GHz boost. Vega graphics are still used with these APUs.

The Linux support should be similar to the existing AMD Renoir mobile support, which generally works with modern Linux distributions but on distributions like Ubuntu 20.04 will mean upgrading the kernel beyond what is found out-of-the-box. Generally for AMD Renoir I recommend at least Linux 5.7.

More details will be up shortly on AMD.com.
21 Comments
Related News
TUXEDO Computers Launches A Linux Laptop With Ryzen 7 4800H / Ryzen 5 4600H
I've Been Running The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U + Ubuntu 20.04 As My Main System
AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT Memory Scaling Performance Under 100 Different Tests
Linux 5.8 Bringing Some Performance Boosts For AMD Renoir Graphics
AMD SMM Callout Privilege Escalation Bug Disclosed For APUs
AMD Announces The Ryzen 3000XT Series
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
I've Been Running The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U + Ubuntu 20.04 As My Main System
Microsoft Releases Its Own Open-Source Process Monitor For Linux
Zrythm Approaching Beta As An Easy-To-Use, Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation
High-End Lightworks Video Editor Finally Says Why They Didn't Go Open-Source Yet
Approved: Fedora 33 Desktop Variants Defaulting To Btrfs File-System
Debian 9.13 Released As The End To Stretch
systemd-oomd Looks Like It Will Come Together For systemd 247
Fedora 33 Is Shaping Up To Be One Of Its Biggest Releases Ever