AMD Launches Ryzen 4000 APUs - But Only For Pre-Built PCs / OEMs

AMD today officially revealed their Renoir-based Ryzen 4000 APUs. Unfortunately though for enthusiasts, at least for now these APUs are just available for pre-built systems and OEMs.
At a later date these new APUs will be available for retail/DIY. The top-end model announced today is the Ryzen 7 4700G with 8 cores / 16 threads and a boost frequency up to 4.4GHz and 3.6GHz base clock. The Ryzen 7 4700G has just a 12MB L3 cache and a 65 Watt TDP. The line-up ranges from the Ryzen 3 4300GE at the bottom end with 4 cores / 8 threads and 6 graphics cores on a 35 Watt combined TDP up through the Ryzen 7 4700GE as another 35 Watt part while having 8c/16t on a 3.1GHz base frequency and 4.3GHz boost. Vega graphics are still used with these APUs.
The Linux support should be similar to the existing AMD Renoir mobile support, which generally works with modern Linux distributions but on distributions like Ubuntu 20.04 will mean upgrading the kernel beyond what is found out-of-the-box. Generally for AMD Renoir I recommend at least Linux 5.7.
More details will be up shortly on AMD.com.
