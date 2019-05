AMD Announces Ryzen 3000 Series, Radeon RX 5700

At Computex today AMD announced their initial 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processor line-up launching on 7 July along with the Radeon RX 5700 series.The 3rd Gen Ryzen line-up based on their Zen 2 core announced today starts with the Ryzen 5 3600 at 6 cores / 12 threads and 65 Watt TDP with 4.2GHz boost frequency and 35MB cache for $199 USD. At the top end is the Ryzen 9 3900X at 12 cores / 24 threads with 105 Watt TDP, 3.8GHz base frequency / 4.6GHz boost, 70MB cache, and $499 USD retail price. A step below the Ryzen 9 is the Ryzen 7 3800X with 8 cores / 16 threads, 4.5GHz turbo / 3.9GHz base, 36MB cache, and $399 retail price. There is also a Ryzen 5 3600X at $249 and Ryzen 7 2700X at $329. All of these new Zen 2 CPUs support 40 PCI Express 4.0 lanes. These CPUs are shipping on 7 July.The Radeon RX 5700 series meanwhile is the first of their new "RDNA" gaming architecture and up to 1.25x higher performance-per-clock and 1.5x performance-per-Watt over GCN. The Radeon RX 5700 series will feature GDDR6 memory and PCI Express 4.0 while offering performance in line with the GeForce RTX 2070.More details at AMD.com . We'll have launch-day benchmarks in July.