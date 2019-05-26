AMD Announces Ryzen 3000 Series, Radeon RX 5700
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 27 May 2019 at 06:08 AM EDT. 9 Comments
At Computex today AMD announced their initial 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processor line-up launching on 7 July along with the Radeon RX 5700 series.

The 3rd Gen Ryzen line-up based on their Zen 2 core announced today starts with the Ryzen 5 3600 at 6 cores / 12 threads and 65 Watt TDP with 4.2GHz boost frequency and 35MB cache for $199 USD. At the top end is the Ryzen 9 3900X at 12 cores / 24 threads with 105 Watt TDP, 3.8GHz base frequency / 4.6GHz boost, 70MB cache, and $499 USD retail price. A step below the Ryzen 9 is the Ryzen 7 3800X with 8 cores / 16 threads, 4.5GHz turbo / 3.9GHz base, 36MB cache, and $399 retail price. There is also a Ryzen 5 3600X at $249 and Ryzen 7 2700X at $329. All of these new Zen 2 CPUs support 40 PCI Express 4.0 lanes. These CPUs are shipping on 7 July.

The Radeon RX 5700 series meanwhile is the first of their new "RDNA" gaming architecture and up to 1.25x higher performance-per-clock and 1.5x performance-per-Watt over GCN. The Radeon RX 5700 series will feature GDDR6 memory and PCI Express 4.0 while offering performance in line with the GeForce RTX 2070.

More details at AMD.com. We'll have launch-day benchmarks in July.
