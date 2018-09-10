AMD Officially Announces The Ryzen 3 2300X & Ryzen 5 2500X

Following weeks of leaks about these new processors targeting OEMs and system integrators, AMD today officially announced the Ryzen 3 2300X and Ryzen 5 2500X processors.The Ryzen 3 2300X and Ryzen 5 2500X will be marketed to OEMs and system builders as great processors for "off-the shelf gaming, family, or small form factor desktop PC." Both of these models have a maximum boost clock speed of 4.0GHz and four cores while the Ryzen 5 2500X also has SMT to yield eight threads in total. These new CPUs each have a 65 Watt TDP and a 10MB smart cache and PRO support.