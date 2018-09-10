AMD Officially Announces The Ryzen 3 2300X & Ryzen 5 2500X
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 10 September 2018 at 11:08 AM EDT.
AMD --
Following weeks of leaks about these new processors targeting OEMs and system integrators, AMD today officially announced the Ryzen 3 2300X and Ryzen 5 2500X processors.

The Ryzen 3 2300X and Ryzen 5 2500X will be marketed to OEMs and system builders as great processors for "off-the shelf gaming, family, or small form factor desktop PC." Both of these models have a maximum boost clock speed of 4.0GHz and four cores while the Ryzen 5 2500X also has SMT to yield eight threads in total. These new CPUs each have a 65 Watt TDP and a 10MB smart cache and PRO support.


These new Ryzen CPUs come just days after AMD announced new Athlon and Ryzen PRO processors as well. More details at AMD on the Ryzen 5 2500X and Ryzen 3 2300X.
