AMD To Restore Retry Faults Behavior To Help With Raven Stability
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 7 January 2020 at 06:57 AM EST. 2 Comments
RADEON --
Last week I reported on a possible workaround for helping AMD APUs with stability issues on recent Linux kernels. That behavior will now be the new temporary default in dealing with stability issues on Raven APUs.

AMDGPU DRM lead maintainer Alex Deucher sent out a patch reverting the earlier change in behavior. The retry faults behavior is now enabled as otherwise the disabled behavior "causes stability issues on some raven boards. Revert for now until a proper fix is completed."

The small patch will hopefully be mainlined soon and backported to Linux 5.4 but in the meantime affected users can also boot their system with amdgpu.noretry=0 to achieve the same experience.

Linux 5.4 has been particularly hard hitting for some Raven APU users with hangs. Though it's not all Raven users but appears to be partially dependent upon the motherboard/firmware at play.
2 Comments
Related News
AMD Drops TGSI Support From Their RadeonSI OpenGL Driver
Radeon Software for Linux 19.50 Quietly Released For Newest Enterprise-Focused Driver Support
Radeon Gallium3D Fixes Up 10-Bit HEVC Video Decode Support
The Experimental GCN 1.0 GPU Support Might Be Dropped From AMDGPU Linux Driver
Virtual DCN / SR-IOV Display Support Being Worked On For AMDGPU In Linux 5.6
AMDVLK 2019.Q4.5 Vulkan Driver Adds A Couple More Extensions
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Torvalds' Comments On Linux Scheduler Woes: "Pure Garbage"
The Linux Kernel's Scheduler Apparently Causing Issues For Google Stadia Game Developers
PineBook Benchmarks For The ARM Linux Laptop Starting At $99 USD
The Linux Kernel Enters 2020 At 27.8 Million Lines In Git But With Less Developers For 2019
Systemd Is Approaching 1.3 Million Lines While Poettering Lost Top Contributor Spot For 2019
X.Org Server Development Hits A Nearly Two Decade Low
Fedora 32 Looking At Using EarlyOOM By Default To Better Deal With Low Memory Situations
Dell Finally Rolls Out XPS 13 Developer Edition With Ice Lake, Fingerprint Reader