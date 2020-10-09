AMD Reportedly In Talks To Acquire Xilinx
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 9 October 2020 at 05:57 AM EDT.
While AMD is providing great pressure against Intel in the CPU space, it looks like AMD could be soon going up against them in the FPGA space too.

The latest M&A chip talk is that AMD is reportedly in advanced talks to buy Xilinx. According to the Wall Street Journal, AMD has been looking to court Xilinx for more than $30 billion USD.

Xilinx is known for their FPGAs and AMD acquiring them could help them in more areas compete against Intel. It's also at a time the chip industry has been consolidating especially with NVIDIA courting Arm.

The WSJ notes a deal between AMD and Xilinx could be announced as soon as next week. Interesting times ahead...
