AMD Reportedly In Talks To Acquire Xilinx

While AMD is providing great pressure against Intel in the CPU space, it looks like AMD could be soon going up against them in the FPGA space too.
The latest M&A chip talk is that AMD is reportedly in advanced talks to buy Xilinx. According to the Wall Street Journal, AMD has been looking to court Xilinx for more than $30 billion USD.
Xilinx is known for their FPGAs and AMD acquiring them could help them in more areas compete against Intel. It's also at a time the chip industry has been consolidating especially with NVIDIA courting Arm.
The WSJ notes a deal between AMD and Xilinx could be announced as soon as next week. Interesting times ahead...
8 Comments