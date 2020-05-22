When it comes to the support for AMD Ryzen 4000 "Renoir" laptop support under Linux, as outlined in my testing so far this month the main caveat is needing Linux 5.6~5.7 for good graphics support but on the likes of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS with Linux 5.4 you will not have GPU acceleration. At least in the case of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 I have been using to test, you also need Linux 5.7 Git for battery sensor support. Another item that in turn is coming with Linux 5.8 is CPU temperature reporting for the Renoir processors.Currently on Linux the k10temp driver for Zen/Zen2 CPU core temperature reporting doesn't work under Linux, but the necessary patches were queued up a few minutes ago in the ras/core branch ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.8 merge window. The changes are fairly trivial but unfortunately coming by the community after Renoir laptops are already shipping.

amd_nb.c needed the PCI IDs for Family 17h Model 60h (Renoir). In turn k10temp added the new PCI IDs to match in order to begin reporting Tdie and Tctl values. (The Renoir IDs were also added to the AMD EDAC driver .)With the PCI IDs added, Renoir CPU temperature reporting will now work under Linux once these patches are merged to mainline (Linux 5.8).