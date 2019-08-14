AMD Renoir Lands In Mesa's RadeonSI - Further Pointing To Vega, Not Navi
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 14 August 2019 at 07:55 PM EDT. 5 Comments
Last week AMD sent out their initial Linux graphics driver support for next-gen Renoir APUs. Those Linux kernel bits will land with AMDGPU in the upcoming Linux 5.4 cycle while the RadeonSI changes were merged today marking that OpenGL support as a new feature for the upcoming Mesa 19.2.

Renoir leaks up to this point indicated it would be a 7nm APU based on Zen 2 with Navi graphics. The Zen 2 cores still could be accurate, but the graphics driver patches from last week and the RadeonSI OpenGL driver support today all point to it being Vega.

The RadeonSI addition is quite small and just adding the lone new PCI ID (0x1636) and mostly extending the driver's existing logic so that it takes the Raven Ridge / Raven 2 code paths. It appears at least from the graphics side that Renoir is still Vega like Raven 2 / Picasso and from the OpenGL driver side no real differences.

The patch is just over one dozen lines of new code. Presumably the RADV Vulkan driver support will be close behind with its Renoir APU support.

AMD hasn't formally commented on when Renoir will launch, but previous indications were that it wouldn't debut until 2020.
