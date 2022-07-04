AMD Rembrandt SoC Support For Coreboot In Place - Based Off Existing "Sabrina" Code
Today's Coreboot code now has AMD Rembrandt SoC support by splitting it out from the Sabrina SoC support that has been in the works the past several months for this open-source firmware project.

As I wrote about earlier this year, Coreboot had been seeing many patches for an AMD "Sabrina" SoC as well as a Google Chromebook device using this SoC. Sabrina hadn't been referenced on AMD public roadmaps and thus much curiosity over this chip and its purpose. It turns out that Sabrina is derived from Rembrandt, so presumably some special offshot of that dedicated for Google Chromebook purposes.

With Sabrina being derived from Rembrandt, today's Coreboot Git code shifts it around so that AMD Rembrandt support is now exposed as a base SoC from that prior Sabrina code and then Sabrina now based off of that. Namely the change is some Kconfig magic for now exposing AMD Rembrandt.


Granted, this is just concerning the SoC itself and it remains to be seen how many Rembrandt motherboards will end up seeing Coreboot support outside of the Chromebook space. So far in the Coreboot Review are no other AMD Rembrandt related patches pending.

AMD Rembrandt is made up of the Ryzen 6000 mobile series processors as 6nm Zen 3+ parts. Later this month I'll finally have up extensive AMD Rembrandt Linux benchmarks via the Ryzen 7 PRO 6850U with finally getting my hands on some hardware.
