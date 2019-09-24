AMD Linux Graphics Driver Stack Cutting Down On PCI ID Table Duplication
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 24 September 2019 at 12:04 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
Traditionally with the Linux graphics drivers there are PCI ID tables littered in multiple places throughout the driver stack from the DRM/KMS kernel drivers to the Mesa OpenGL/Vulkan drivers but also the potential for other areas like the increasingly less common DDX drivers and other components. AMD is looking to address the proliferation of PCI IDs throughout the stack and the maintenance burden of having to keep the list of IDs in sync across the different components.

AMD has been working to centralize their PCI ID list within the DRM/KMS kernel area and to then expose the needed device and description/family bits to user-space that should be the basic information needed by the likes of the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver for managing the support rather than having to keep replicating these lists.

AMD developers worked out exposing the DRM device name as the kernel side change while today their user-space Mesa changes hit Mesa 19.3-devel. That Mesa work includes no longer using PCI ID lists within Mesa for the AMD graphics hardware and changing around the chip identification. So that's all getting squared away for ensuring with future GPUs only the PCI IDs will need to be added to the AMDGPU kernel driver and not throughout the stack, thereby reducing the maintenance burden and the chance for any missing IDs or mistakes. A fairly small but long overdue change.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
AMD Navi 10 Firmware Finally Lands In The Linux-Firmware Tree
Performance-Boosting DFSM Support Flipped On & Off For RADV Vulkan Driver
Valve's ACO Shader Compiler Under Review For The Mesa Radeon Vulkan Driver
AMD Linux Driver's LRU Bulk Moves Can Be A Big Help For Demanding Linux Games
Radeon Navi 12/14 Open-Source Driver Support Now Being Marked As "Experimental"
Radeon RADV Vulkan Driver Tackling NGG Stream-Out
Popular News This Week
Systemd-homed: Systemd Now Working To Improve Home Directory Handling
Linux 5.4 To Fix Many Newer 64-bit Windows Games On Wine / Steam Play
Microsoft's Latest Open-Source Contribution: A New Font For Terminals & Code Editors
How Google's Android Maintains A Stable Linux Kernel ABI
Richard Stallman Resigns From The Free Software Foundation
Debian May Need To Re-Evaluate Its Interest In "Init System Diversity"