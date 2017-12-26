The Most-Viewed AMD/Radeon Linux Stories Of 2017

Here's a look at our most-viewed original AMD/Radeon Linux and open-source news stories of 2017.Of the more than 300 original AMD/Radeon stories on Phoronix this year about their Linux and open-source support, below is a look at the top twenty. In marking their return to competitive CPU offerings with Zen, a majority of the most-viewed articles this year are about the AMD Ryzen CPU offerings rather than just the Radeon graphics that usually dominate the top Linux lists.It was certainly a great year for AMD with the successful launch of the Ryzen desktop processors, EPYC being very competitive for servers, the Radeon Linux graphics driver stack maturing a great deal, AMDGPU DC being merged to mainline, and most recently the release of the AMDVLK Vulkan driver.

Let us know in the forums what you hope to see of AMD/Radeon in 2018 for Linux.AMD's Ryzen CPU is finally shipping in a few days! If you are planning to be an early adopter of AMD Ryzen processors, you will really want to be running a newer Linux kernel release for proper support and performance.This morning I was on a call with AMD and they are now able to confirm they have reproduced the Ryzen "segmentation fault issue" and are working with affected customers.I haven't encountered this issue myself on any of my Ryzen Linux boxes, but it seems there are a number of Ryzen Linux users who are facing segmentation faults and sometimes crashes when running concurrent compilation loads on these Zen CPUs.With running a number of new Ryzen Linux tests lately, a number of readers requested I take a fresh look at the reported Ryzen segmentation fault issues / bugs affecting a number of many Linux users. I did and still am able to reproduce the problem.Linux 4.11 is worthwhile in that it's bringing ALC1220 audio support, the codec used by many Ryzen (and Intel Kabylake) motherboards, but this next kernel version doesn't appear to change Ryzen's performance.With the latest AGESA update for Ryzen-based systems, AMD is reportedly allowing the Platform Security Processor (PSP) to be disabled. The AMD PSP akin to Intel's Management Engine.After years of many Intel and ARM Chromebooks, the first AMD-powered Chromebook appears to be gearing up for release.Assuming you have already checked out this morning's Ryzen 7 1800X Linux benchmarks, here are some more data points while putting the finishing touches on the Ryzen 7 Linux gaming benchmarks being published later today.AMD has released the AMDGPU-PRO 17.10 hybrid Linux graphics driver.100 patches amounting to over fourty thousand lines of code was sent out today for review in order to provide "Vega 10" support within the AMDGPU DRM driver.Motherboard vendors have begun pushing out BIOS updates for Ryzen motherboards using the AMD AGESA 1.0.0.6b revision and it's reported that it does resolve the "Performance Marginality Problem" affecting early Ryzen Linux customers.Today I got around to running a very heavy/demanding, very real-world workload on the AMD Ryzen 7 1800X that I've been meaning to test with this Zen CPU.Linux 4.15 is shaping up to be a massive kernel release and we are just half-way through its merge window period. But for AMD Linux users especially, the 4.15 kernel release is going to be rocking.AMDGPU-PRO 16.60 is now available as the latest version of the hybrid AMDGPU-based Radeon Linux graphics driver stack.Linus Torvalds has accepted the AMDGPU DC display code pull request for the Linux 4.15 kernel. AMD Linux users can now rejoice!Yesterday on top of the main Ryzen 7 1800X Linux benchmarks and the follow-up Linux gaming benchmarks, I also posted some extra Ryzen benchmark results and encouraged Phoronix readers to compare their own system's performance to our data using our open-source, automated benchmarking framework.Earlier this week I posted some Ryzen 7 1800X DDR4 memory scaling Linux tests now that MSI pushed out an updated BIOS for that X370 motherboard that allows running the system at higher -- but still rather limited -- DDR4 memory frequencies. Here are some similar tests with my Ryzen 7 1700 and a B350 motherboard.If you have been waiting to pick up an AMD Ryzen CPU until the prices drop, they are beginning to do so.Longtime Phoronix readers and AMD Linux enthusiasts probably remember the AMD Open64 compiler for past CPU launches with various compiler optimizations for AMD processors. With Open64 being dead and all the compiler rage these days about LLVM/Clang, AMD has announced the "AMD Optimizing C/C++ Compiler" (AOCC) that's based upon Clang and optimized for Ryzen/Zen processors.In the early hours of today AMD posted a set of 23 AMDGPU patches as "prep patches for new ASICs", which given the timing, is presumably prepping for the Radeon RX VEGA.