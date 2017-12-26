The Most-Viewed AMD/Radeon Linux Stories Of 2017

Here's a look at our most-viewed original AMD/Radeon Linux and open-source news stories of 2017.
Of the more than 300 original AMD/Radeon stories on Phoronix this year about their Linux and open-source support, below is a look at the top twenty. In marking their return to competitive CPU offerings with Zen, a majority of the most-viewed articles this year are about the AMD Ryzen CPU offerings rather than just the Radeon graphics that usually dominate the top Linux lists.
It was certainly a great year for AMD with the successful launch of the Ryzen desktop processors, EPYC being very competitive for servers, the Radeon Linux graphics driver stack maturing a great deal, AMDGPU DC being merged to mainline, and most recently the release of the AMDVLK Vulkan driver.
Let us know in the forums what you hope to see of AMD/Radeon in 2018 for Linux.
AMD's Ryzen Will Really Like A Newer Linux Kernel
AMD's Ryzen CPU is finally shipping in a few days! If you are planning to be an early adopter of AMD Ryzen processors, you will really want to be running a newer Linux kernel release for proper support and performance.
AMD Confirms Linux Performance Marginality Problem Affecting Some, Doesn't Affect Epyc / TR
This morning I was on a call with AMD and they are now able to confirm they have reproduced the Ryzen "segmentation fault issue" and are working with affected customers.
Some Ryzen Linux Users Are Facing Issues With Heavy Compilation Loads
I haven't encountered this issue myself on any of my Ryzen Linux boxes, but it seems there are a number of Ryzen Linux users who are facing segmentation faults and sometimes crashes when running concurrent compilation loads on these Zen CPUs.
Ryzen-Test & Stress-Run Make It Easy To Cause Segmentation Faults On Zen CPUs
With running a number of new Ryzen Linux tests lately, a number of readers requested I take a fresh look at the reported Ryzen segmentation fault issues / bugs affecting a number of many Linux users. I did and still am able to reproduce the problem.
Linux 4.11 Doesn't Change The Game For AMD's Ryzen
Linux 4.11 is worthwhile in that it's bringing ALC1220 audio support, the codec used by many Ryzen (and Intel Kabylake) motherboards, but this next kernel version doesn't appear to change Ryzen's performance.
AMD Reportedly Allows Disabling PSP Secure Processor With Latest AGESA
With the latest AGESA update for Ryzen-based systems, AMD is reportedly allowing the Platform Security Processor (PSP) to be disabled. The AMD PSP akin to Intel's Management Engine.
Google Kahlee: The First AMD-Powered Chromebook
After years of many Intel and ARM Chromebooks, the first AMD-powered Chromebook appears to be gearing up for release.
Extra AMD Ryzen 7 1800X Linux Benchmarks
Assuming you have already checked out this morning's Ryzen 7 1800X Linux benchmarks, here are some more data points while putting the finishing touches on the Ryzen 7 Linux gaming benchmarks being published later today.
AMDGPU-PRO 17.10 Released With Ubuntu 16.04.2 Support
AMD has released the AMDGPU-PRO 17.10 hybrid Linux graphics driver.
AMD Sends Out 100 Patches, Enabling Vega Support In AMDGPU DRM
100 patches amounting to over fourty thousand lines of code was sent out today for review in order to provide "Vega 10" support within the AMDGPU DRM driver.
AGESA 1.0.0.6b Might Fix The Ryzen Linux Performance Marginality Problem
Motherboard vendors have begun pushing out BIOS updates for Ryzen motherboards using the AMD AGESA 1.0.0.6b revision and it's reported that it does resolve the "Performance Marginality Problem" affecting early Ryzen Linux customers.
Hammering The AMD Ryzen 7 1800X With An Intense, Threaded Workload
Today I got around to running a very heavy/demanding, very real-world workload on the AMD Ryzen 7 1800X that I've been meaning to test with this Zen CPU.
Linux 4.15 Is A Huge Update For Both AMD CPU & Radeon GPU Owners
Linux 4.15 is shaping up to be a massive kernel release and we are just half-way through its merge window period. But for AMD Linux users especially, the 4.15 kernel release is going to be rocking.
AMDGPU-PRO 16.60 Released
AMDGPU-PRO 16.60 is now available as the latest version of the hybrid AMDGPU-based Radeon Linux graphics driver stack.
AMDGPU DC Code Lands For Linux 4.15 Kernel
Linus Torvalds has accepted the AMDGPU DC display code pull request for the Linux 4.15 kernel. AMD Linux users can now rejoice!
How The Ryzen 7 1800X Compares To The Performance Of Systems By Phoronix Readers
Yesterday on top of the main Ryzen 7 1800X Linux benchmarks and the follow-up Linux gaming benchmarks, I also posted some extra Ryzen benchmark results and encouraged Phoronix readers to compare their own system's performance to our data using our open-source, automated benchmarking framework.
AMD Ryzen 7 1700 + B350 DDR4 Memory Speed Tests
Earlier this week I posted some Ryzen 7 1800X DDR4 memory scaling Linux tests now that MSI pushed out an updated BIOS for that X370 motherboard that allows running the system at higher -- but still rather limited -- DDR4 memory frequencies. Here are some similar tests with my Ryzen 7 1700 and a B350 motherboard.
AMD Begins Cutting Prices On Ryzen CPUs
If you have been waiting to pick up an AMD Ryzen CPU until the prices drop, they are beginning to do so.
AMD Releases Optimizing C/C++ Compiler For Ryzen
Longtime Phoronix readers and AMD Linux enthusiasts probably remember the AMD Open64 compiler for past CPU launches with various compiler optimizations for AMD processors. With Open64 being dead and all the compiler rage these days about LLVM/Clang, AMD has announced the "AMD Optimizing C/C++ Compiler" (AOCC) that's based upon Clang and optimized for Ryzen/Zen processors.
AMD Sends Out Prep AMDGPU Patches For New GPUs
In the early hours of today AMD posted a set of 23 AMDGPU patches as "prep patches for new ASICs", which given the timing, is presumably prepping for the Radeon RX VEGA.
