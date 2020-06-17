Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition Updated With WSL Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 17 June 2020 at 02:12 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Along with Intel and NVIDIA offering new Windows drivers with WSL2 support, AMD has released an updated Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition driver with support for Windows Subsystem for Linux.

AMD has published a public preview build for enjoying DirectX 12 GPU acceleration within Windows Subsystem for Linux paired with the latest Microsoft Windows Insider Program builds.

This GPU support for Windows Subsystem for Linux is intended for DirectML machine learning usage as well as the work-in-progress acceleration of Linux GUI applications in this environment.

Those wanting to experiment with GPU acceleration on Radeon hardware under WSL from the latest Windows Insider builds can find the Radeon driver via AMD.com.

GPU benchmarks under WSL coming up soon, but for general WSL/WSL2 performance on Windows 10 May 2020 Update, see this morning's benchmarks.
