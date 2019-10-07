AMD Announces Navi 14 Based Radeon RX 5500 Series
AMD today lifted the lid on the Radeon RX 5500 series as their first Nav 14 based graphics card. This is the soft launch with no units shipping yet but expected to starting in November.

The Radeon RX 5500 series offers 128-bit GDDR6 video memory, 1408MHz shader clock, a boost clock up to 1845Mhz, 22 compute units, and other features in common to the Navi Radeon RX 5700 series. The Radeon RX 5500 series should offer comparable performance to the Radeon RX 570 Polaris graphics card.

Besides the Radeon RX 5500 desktop model, a Radeon RX 5500M mobile version is coming as well. The specs for the desktop and mobile parts are up at AMD.com.

More details once we get our hands on the Radeon RX 5500, which should hopefully be in the next few weeks. There is Radeon RX 5500 series support in Linux 5.4, but hidden behind its experimental feature flag, and the OpenGL/Vulkan support within mainline Mesa starting with Mesa 19.2 but the best support in Mesa 19.3-devel.
