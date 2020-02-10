AMD Launching Navi-Based Radeon Pro W5500 For $399 USD
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 10 February 2020 at 09:47 AM EST. 2 Comments
AMD this morning announced the Radeon Pro W5500 as their latest workstation graphics card designed for modern design and engineering needs.

The Radeon Pro W5500 is 7nm Navi-based and has 22 compute units rated for up to 5.35 TFLOPS (FP32), 125 Watt maximum power consumption, 8GB GDDR6, and support for driving four 4K displays or one [email protected] display.

The Radeon Pro W5500M mobile GPU was also announced with 22 compute units, 85 Watt maximum power, and 4GB of GDDR6 video memory while still being able to drive four displays.

The Radeon Pro W5500 will be available shortly from retailers starting out at $399 USD. The Radeon Pro W5500M will be found in mobile workstation designs beginning this spring.

More information on the W5500 series via AMD.com.
