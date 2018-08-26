AMD Releases Radeon Pro V340 With Dual Vega GPUs & 32GB HBM2

AMD used VMworld 2018 to announce the Radeon Pro V340 graphics card, which features two Vega GPUs.
The Radeon Pro V340 features two Vega GPUs and a total of 32GB of HBM2 memory with SR-IOV/MxGPU virtual desktop infrastructure support intended for data-centers with visualization workloads and supporting up to 32 virtual machines with the graphics card (1GB vRAM per guest).
Each 14nm Vega GPU on the Radeon Pro V340 has fifty-six compute units yielding a total of 112 compute units / 7168 stream processors. The memory bandwidth is rated at 512 GB/s.
The Radeon Pro V340 is intended to begin shipping in the fourth quarter but AMD has not yet announced pricing. More details at AMD.com.
