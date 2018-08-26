AMD Releases Radeon Pro V340 With Dual Vega GPUs & 32GB HBM2
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 27 August 2018 at 07:20 AM EDT. 3 Comments
RADEON --
AMD used VMworld 2018 to announce the Radeon Pro V340 graphics card, which features two Vega GPUs.

The Radeon Pro V340 features two Vega GPUs and a total of 32GB of HBM2 memory with SR-IOV/MxGPU virtual desktop infrastructure support intended for data-centers with visualization workloads and supporting up to 32 virtual machines with the graphics card (1GB vRAM per guest).

Each 14nm Vega GPU on the Radeon Pro V340 has fifty-six compute units yielding a total of 112 compute units / 7168 stream processors. The memory bandwidth is rated at 512 GB/s.


The Radeon Pro V340 is intended to begin shipping in the fourth quarter but AMD has not yet announced pricing. More details at AMD.com.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
RadeonSI Gets Patches For OpenGL 4.5 Compat, Workaround For No Man's Sky On Steam Play
AMD Posts Open-Source Vulkan Driver Code For Vega 12 GPU
Patches Prep The Merging Of AMDKFD + AMDGPU Linux Drivers
AMD Open-Sources "Rocprofiler" ROCm Profiler For GPU Hardware Perf Counters
AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Update Fixes Witcher 3 Issue, Bug Fixes
AMDGPU-PRO 18.30 Released With Ubuntu 18.04.1 Support & WattMan-Like Functionality
Popular News This Week
Valve Rolls Out Wine-based "Proton" For Running Windows Games On Linux
Linus Torvalds On Linux 4.19: "This Merge Window Has Been Horrible"
USB Patches Posted For Linux 4.19 Kernel, Including The New USB-C DisplayPort Driver
Intel Clears Up Microcode Licensing Controversy - Simpler License, Allows Benchmarking
Linux 4.19 Is Finally Offering An In-Kernel GPS Subsystem
A Global Switch To Kill Linux's CPU Spectre/Meltdown Workarounds?