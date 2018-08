AMD Releases Radeon Pro V340 With Dual Vega GPUs & 32GB HBM2

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 14 years.

AMD used VMworld 2018 to announce the Radeon Pro V340 graphics card, which features two Vega GPUs.The Radeon Pro V340 features two Vega GPUs and a total of 32GB of HBM2 memory with SR-IOV/MxGPU virtual desktop infrastructure support intended for data-centers with visualization workloads and supporting up to 32 virtual machines with the graphics card (1GB vRAM per guest).Each 14nm Vega GPU on the Radeon Pro V340 has fifty-six compute units yielding a total of 112 compute units / 7168 stream processors. The memory bandwidth is rated at 512 GB/s.

The Radeon Pro V340 is intended to begin shipping in the fourth quarter but AMD has not yet announced pricing. More details at AMD.com